Great Point Partners Lowered Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake as Valuation Declined; Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63B, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.0266 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7296. About 823,535 shares traded or 59.77% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 44,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 81,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 126,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.28 million shares traded or 59.02% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12,315 shares to 20,251 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cgi Inc by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $60.01B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) by 997,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).