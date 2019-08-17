Great Point Partners Llc Decreased Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) Stake By $1.07 Billion; Maxlinear (MXL) Sentiment Is 1.3

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 69 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 53 cut down and sold their holdings in Maxlinear Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 60.25 million shares, down from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 39 Increased: 48 New Position: 21.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 227,515 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 181,756 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 172,800 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,770 shares.

