Great Point Partners Increases Holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Put) (ICPT); Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Holding by $4.84 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (ICPT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 682,042 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 27/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 112,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,273 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10 million, up from 713,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05M shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banque De Nouvelle (NYSE:BNS) by 2.73 million shares to 18.59M shares, valued at $989.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 236,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Savara Inc by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,366 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.