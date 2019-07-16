Great Point Partners Increases Holding in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN); Tenneco (TEN) Stake Held by Alpine Investment Management Llc

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 120,547 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 2133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.70M, up from 91,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 709,293 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Announces Reporting Segment Changes; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO, FEDERAL-MOGUL DEAL INCL. $200M TERMINATION FEE; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.65 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Savara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De accumulated 72 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 331 shares. Birchview Cap LP holds 0.55% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 18,672 shares. Axa owns 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 300,314 shares. 59,113 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,109 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 92 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Rafferty Asset Management invested in 72,796 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Com invested in 7,260 shares. 88,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 22,291 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,831 shares. 16,730 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research. Morgan Stanley invested in 31,452 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. CELGENE CORP /DE/ also bought $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Com invested in 0% or 35,990 shares. 36,972 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc reported 29,419 shares. 35,519 were accumulated by Zeke Advisors Ltd. Regions Fincl holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bragg Advsr owns 85,623 shares. 365,618 are owned by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 34,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 19,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,240 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).