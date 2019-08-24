Great Point Partners Increased United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined While Tradition Capital Management Decreased Stake by $3.56 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 63,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,445 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 83,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58M, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 235,703 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 147,380 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80M shares, and cut its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

More notable recent United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: United Therapeutics (UTHR) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Predict 13% Upside For The Holdings of RXL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,860 shares to 8,710 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Decline of Qualcomm Stock Will Soon Create a Great Entry Point – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QUALCOMM Incorporated 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Silver Lining For Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

