Great Point Partners Holds Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Valuation Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Upped Stake

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 160,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.85 billion, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 905,248 shares traded or 62.20% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 54,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The institutional investor held 529,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, up from 475,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 364,884 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold UCTT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.80 million shares or 4.51% less from 32.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 13,471 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 61,015 shares. 517,419 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Llc. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 16,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 60,135 shares. Next Fincl Grp has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Vanguard Group owns 2.60 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap New York invested in 1.4% or 1.11M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.22% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 4,152 shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 60,377 shares to 339,792 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,031 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

