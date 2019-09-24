Great Point Partners Has Upped Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position; Boston Research & Management Has Upped Its United Parcel Services (UPS) Position by $331,660

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,116 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 31,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 3.07M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 342,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26B, up from 309,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 300,146 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Momenta; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss $47.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA); 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genfit by 536,061 shares to 694,253 shares, valued at $13.71 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN).