Great Point Partners Has Upped By $2.00 Million Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position; Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Parsley Energy had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. Robert W. Baird maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $3300 target in Monday, August 12 report. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

Great Point Partners Llc increased Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc acquired 43,538 shares as Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $50.30M value, up from 1.04M last quarter. Acceleron Pharma Inc now has $2.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 155,488 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mngmt Lp invested in 185,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management Limited has 370,308 shares. Redwood Invests Lc holds 282,982 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 187,680 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 211,519 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 360,390 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% or 136 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 39,204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant L P reported 56,897 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 320,494 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.48% or 5.02M shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 16.94 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 3.69 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Shares for $34,738 were bought by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity. The insider Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management reported 878,577 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 31,452 shares. Fincl Counselors invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Swiss National Bank owns 79,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 16,831 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Fred Alger Management invested in 24,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 10,151 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 88,000 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22,291 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 337 shares or 0% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 42,964 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 1.65 million shares to 200,000 valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 1.80M shares. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan.

