Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding by $975,036; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Pathstone Family Office Lifted Stake by $538,017 as Stock Rose

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 201,344 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,196 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 8,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zafgen Presented Full Results of Phase 2 Clinical Trial for ZGN-1061 at the American Diabetes Association’s 79th Scientific Sessions – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zafgen, Inc. Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Priya Singhal as Head of Research and Development – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2019: CRBP,MYGN,DNLI,ZFGN – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares to 379,832 shares, valued at $44.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 5.73% or 114,350 shares. Saratoga Research & Inv holds 648,732 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 264,728 shares. Founders Mngmt Llc owns 3.97% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 97,595 shares. Nordea Investment reported 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer And owns 233,634 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.43% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.13% or 55,539 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.76 million shares. Salem Counselors holds 43,596 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,176 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.