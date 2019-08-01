Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $5.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Position by $4.41 Million; Share Price Declined

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.17. About 470,763 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 24,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 605,331 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.44M, down from 629,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.55. About 25.55M shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,211 shares to 1,614 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 69,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

