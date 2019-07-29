Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $5.46 Million; Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Position in Getty Rlty New (GTY)

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 133,195 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 21,744 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Increases Size of Revolving Facility

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

