Great Point Partners Has Trimmed By $975,036 Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Position; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shorts Increased By 3.98%

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 3.11 million shares with $8.52M value, down from 3.60 million last quarter. Zafgen Inc now has $31.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8347. About 81,794 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. RIO’s SI was 10.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 9.74 million shares previously. With 2.51M avg volume, 4 days are for Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO)’s short sellers to cover RIO’s short positions. The SI to Rio Tinto Plc’s float is 0.8%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.07 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – Glencore Buys Rio Tinto Interest in Hail Creek, Valeria Resource, for $1.7 Bln; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF KESTREL MINE TO EMR, ADARO FOR $2.25B; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Safety first for miner; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman Says 2018 to be More Challenging Than 2017; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS W/ RUSAL; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 699.09% above currents $0.8347 stock price. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wedbush. The stock of Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zafgen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen Announces Agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.