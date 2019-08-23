Great Point Partners Has Raised United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Stake by $3.40 Million; Howard Hughes (HHC) Market Valuation Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered by $320,024 Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58 million, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 84,507 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Rev $389.2M; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 58,512 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, down from 61,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 48,019 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Ackman’s 2nd-Quarter Letter to Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50M shares to 8.06 million shares, valued at $146.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

