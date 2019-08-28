Great Point Partners Has Raised Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position; As Fluidigm Del (FLDM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Holding

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 19,986 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (FLDM) by 669.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 134,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 154,615 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 20,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Fluidigm Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 180,586 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 13/04/2018 – Fluidigm Introduces High-Parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for Translational and Clinical Research; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System; 24/04/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 27 Days; 13/04/2018 – FLUIDIGM INTRODUCES MAXPAR IMMUNE MONITORING PANEL KIT; 03/05/2018 – FLUIDIGM CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Foresite Cap Management Ii Ltd Llc reported 188,602 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,085 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 9,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 208,333 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 520 shares. Artal Group invested in 1.65M shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 920,715 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 74,287 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 136,143 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 4,630 shares. Baker Bros LP has 83,900 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 12,760 shares. Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 94,276 shares. Bailard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 752,256 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $53.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acceleron Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc owns 13,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 767,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 40,583 shares. Element Mngmt Llc invested in 14,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Granahan Management Inc Ma stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Barclays Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,732 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 26,112 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 9,688 shares stake. Dorsey Wright And Associate accumulated 968 shares. Voloridge Management Lc has 0% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Legal General Gp Pcl reported 5,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 243,382 are held by Castleark Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 27,408 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 27,363 shares.

More notable recent Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fluidigm Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fluidigm (FLDM) in Focus: Stock Moves 8% Higher – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colin McCracken Joins Fluidigm as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fluidigm Announces 8th Annual Mass Cytometry Summit – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.