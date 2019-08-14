Great Point Partners Has Lowered Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $19.56 Million; Shares Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Twin Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.32 Million Its Position

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 252,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, down from 304,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 11.85 million shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 752,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 623,260 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 51,920 shares to 184,870 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson owns 9,644 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 150,800 shares in its portfolio. Wright invested 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich & Berg reported 24,286 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alphamark Ltd Liability Company owns 2,325 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated owns 8,690 shares. Tillar has invested 1.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Int Inc Ca reported 0.73% stake. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 34,480 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 116,851 shares. 243,400 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Acadia Pharmaceuticals Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/23/2019: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acadia: Making Hay While The Sun Shines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 0.06% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 13,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 150,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 568,973 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 306,161 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,010 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 39,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 500 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc. Moreover, Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The New York-based Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mackay Shields Ltd has 31,505 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Strs Ohio owns 51,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares to 379,832 shares, valued at $44.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).