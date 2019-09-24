Great Point Partners Has Lifted Position in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by $15.17 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Century Cmntys (CCS) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 211,589 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 369,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54B, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 135,480 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN)

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc. (Put) by 899,545 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $14.33B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. by 323,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapetuics Inc. (Call).