Great Point Partners Has Lifted Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position; Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Holding in Tech Data (TECD) as Stock Declined

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 369,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54 billion, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 74,321 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 74,559 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 46,366 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc reported 161,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,427 shares. Blackrock owns 4.51 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 41,147 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 126,046 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 16,737 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,664 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 25,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 135,733 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synnex Corporation (SNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tech Data Earns 2019 Global Distributor of the Year Award from HPE – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 1,888 shares to 6,881 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,542 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XLRN, GERN, CAL – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Acceleron’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Asset Receives Orphan Drug Designation – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for XLRN – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 Update – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc. by 323,145 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $10.39 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapetuics Inc. (Call) by 5.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources reported 346,477 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 477,016 shares. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 23,784 shares. State Street invested in 1.55M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tekla Capital Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,388 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 69,341 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 312,654 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.92M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 5,691 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 943,950 shares.