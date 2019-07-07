Great Point Partners Has Increased Its United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holding by $3.40 Million; Icm Asset Management Holds Stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 29,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.58 million, up from 350,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 492,638 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 3.76, EST. $3.56; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into SteadyMed Ltd. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to United Therapeutics Corporation — STDY

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 71,731 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD)

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $99,684 was sold by Moore Larry Oscar. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold $542,363.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Voya Management holds 0% or 20,370 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 18,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.16% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 999,693 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.55% or 400,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Alps Advsr reported 49,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 9,442 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp owns 266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 214,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Charles Schwab Investment reported 579,292 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Lc holds 0.06% or 142,729 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 461,044 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67 million shares to 5.96 million shares, valued at $48.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 752,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 318,843 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 1,778 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.05% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 56,003 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orrstown invested in 0% or 20 shares. 6,526 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Systematic Financial Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 9,291 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,800 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity reported 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4,025 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 218,941 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 71,000 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Thompson Tommy G sold $46,800.