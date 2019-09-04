Great Point Partners Has Decreased Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $5.46 Million as Stock Declined; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shares Rose While Gabelli Funds Upped Stake

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 208,577 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 117,900 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 2.66 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay +2.8% on new Buy rating at Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CymaBay +4.8% as Raymond James fades 45% sell-off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $68.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,300 shares to 689,487 shares, valued at $32.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFPT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.