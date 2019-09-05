Great Point Partners Has Decreased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut By $5.89 Million Its Duke Realty (DRE) Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 196,411 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.74M shares with $83.64M value, down from 2.93 million last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 670,616 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67M shares as Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s stock declined 56.46%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 5.96M shares with $48.48M value, down from 7.62M last quarter. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals now has $337.39M valuation. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.055. About 541,171 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.45% above currents $33.35 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.71M for 22.53 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp invested in 403,300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 7,833 shares in its portfolio. 6.33 million are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 634,709 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Swiss Retail Bank holds 1.30M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aew LP stated it has 3.66% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 861,459 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Suntrust Banks accumulated 11,647 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 69,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 351,089 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And holds 10,802 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Steven W. Schnur Promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Duke Realty – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) stake by 2.51 million shares to 2.52 million valued at $73.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sba Communications Corp stake by 134,888 shares and now owns 453,464 shares. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) was raised too.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $16,600 was bought by ASELAGE STEVE.

Among 2 analysts covering Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $14’s average target is 358.27% above currents $3.055 stock price. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, April 2 with “Market Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BCRX in report on Tuesday, April 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating.