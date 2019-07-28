Great Point Partners Has Cut Its Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stake by $4.05 Million; As Visa Class A (V) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 4.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.84M market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 289,072 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,523 shares to 29,346 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 0.62% stake. 33,716 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated. Moreover, Arcadia Management Corporation Mi has 2.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,854 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 90,738 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 10,255 shares. Bowling Ltd Com holds 6,661 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 3,715 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Llc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.93% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Lc invested in 0.19% or 17,983 shares. South State Corp reported 88,463 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Coatue Mgmt Lc owns 2.45 million shares for 4.23% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 623,595 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.14M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.78% or 559,486 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,704 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $68.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).