Great Point Partners Has Boosted Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT); Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Boosted Its Holding by $4.56 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corporation Class A (GDOT) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 75,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, up from 174,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 419,055 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 199,582 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Sees FY Rev $260M-$295M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 122,728 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $80.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,273 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.11% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 490,284 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,548 shares. Dupont invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Origin Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,294 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 17,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 175,425 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 54,211 were reported by Natixis. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 18,092 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 31,150 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 120,557 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 44,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 1,724 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 12,062 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 194,743 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Mackay Shields holds 0% or 16,327 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Moreover, Orbimed Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.52M shares. Parametric Associate Ltd has 41,522 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 68,003 shares. Frontier Cap Lc reported 370,183 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 8,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com holds 217,807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested 0.03% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust accumulated 274,712 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 151,805 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 0% or 23,985 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.