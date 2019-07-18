Great Point Partners Decreased Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position as Share Value Rose; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Position in Intelsat S A (I)

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 303,238 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 752,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70M, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 198,892 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Fmr Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Qvt Financial Limited Partnership owns 19,613 shares. Avoro Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 73,760 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 199,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Credit Agricole S A reported 2,500 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited owns 104,552 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 53,038 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.46 EPS, up 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.59 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.