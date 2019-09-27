Great Point Partners Decreased Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position by $1.40 Billion; Corvex Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02B, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 174,148 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51M, up from 15.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.99M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 10/05/2018 – Todd Prince: Breaking: MGM Resorts announces a new $2.0 bln share repurchase program during its Analyst Day. Murren has said in; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Harbour Grp LP has 7.32% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.68% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Northeast Fin Consultants has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 5.13M shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Company Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 725 shares. 221,381 were accumulated by Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 41,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Sei Invests Comm holds 0.01% or 93,853 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 20,000 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 617,531 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 23,767 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 2.45 million shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186,598 shares to 236,502 shares, valued at $33.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Country’s Largest Collection Of Mezcal And Tequila Now Available At Mama Rabbit Bar At Park MGM In Vegas – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley downgrades online poker – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Era in Sports Betting Launches Today in New Jersey with Rebranded BetMGM App – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Foamix Announces Appointment of Matt Wiley as Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for FMX101 Minocycline Foam for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Acne – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) CEO David Domzalski on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix (FOMX) Reports First Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 Acne Clinical Trial for FCD105 Minocycline 3% & Adapalene 0.3% Combination Foam – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc. by 393,851 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $76.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc. by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.