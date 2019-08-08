Great Point Partners Decreased By $975,036 Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Stake; Palouse Capital Management Upped At&T (T) Position

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as Zafgen Inc (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 3.11M shares with $8.52M value, down from 3.60M last quarter. Zafgen Inc now has $35.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.956. About 173,471 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 25,567 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 207,630 shares with $6.51M value, up from 182,063 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $251.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 17.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Among 3 analysts covering Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zafgen had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zafgen Announces Agreement with US Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communication Of Virginia Va invested in 1.42% or 343,649 shares. Moreover, Ipg Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,200 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,527 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.39% or 4.86 million shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 215,676 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Vanguard Group holds 0.68% or 556.65M shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Girard Prtnrs holds 119,965 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Orleans Cap Corp La owns 72,633 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Llc reported 272,967 shares. Whittier Communication holds 402,011 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated owns 2.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 106,627 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust Company reported 31,332 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp invested 0.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).