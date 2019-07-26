Great Point Partners Cut Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding by $975,036 as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Rose While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Decreased Its Stake by $324.52 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 1.10M shares traded or 226.35% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT).