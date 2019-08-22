Great Point Partners Cut Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding; Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 752,256 shares as Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $53.70 million value, down from 2.75M last quarter. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $4.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 357,566 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q REV. $48.9M, EST. $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma

Doheny Asset Management increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 90.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 21,840 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 45,944 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 24,104 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 2.07M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Among 5 analysts covering ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc has $60 highest and $30 lowest target. $43’s average target is 45.66% above currents $29.52 stock price. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. H.C. Wainwright maintained ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ACAD shares while 45 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 132.30 million shares or 2.60% less from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 173,394 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,002 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Prudential Financial Inc holds 47,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 2,198 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 199,135 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 94,294 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Northern Trust reported 1.49M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 57,397 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 92,868 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 57,000 shares. Susquehanna Interest Llp invested in 53,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 104,714 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com invested in 26,095 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 33,324 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.8% or 49,708 shares. 2,003 are held by First Mercantile Trust Company. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 179,073 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,184 shares. Private Asset Management holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 109,657 shares. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 1.82% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Co Ca accumulated 49,123 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,191 shares. The New York-based Hilton Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). State Street holds 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 58.65M shares. 849,044 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Martin Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 136,988 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,265 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 25.80% above currents $64.07 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. As per Sunday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho.

Doheny Asset Management decreased Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (NYSE:RWT) stake by 100,000 shares to 22,617 valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 21,850 shares and now owns 33,150 shares. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was reduced too.