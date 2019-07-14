Great Point Partners Cut Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding by $5.46 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Gildan Activewear (GIL) by $606,200

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 941,037 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.65M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 338,447 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.25M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Have Increased Up to 24% in Just the Past Month – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear: A Strong Q2 Isn’t Enough To Quell Outlook Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top 52-Week Breakout Stocks That Could Finance an Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Positive Phase 2 Data for Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at the International Liver Congressâ„¢ 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biotech News Recap: Key NASH Readout Coming Up For CymaBay Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Seladelpar Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the Treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces IND to Commence a Clinical Study of Seladelpar to Treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.