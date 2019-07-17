Great Point Partners Cut Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding by $1.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Primo Wtr (PRMW) Stock Price Declined While Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Position by $968,745

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 64,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,657 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 163,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 142,683 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova(R) System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.88M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 3.73M shares traded. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 40.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 57.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares to 163,502 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 52,455 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 38,964 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 99,845 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 432,918 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.28 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,600 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 2.86M were accumulated by Akre Capital Mgmt Lc. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 122,501 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 42,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Research Global Invsts stated it has 2.16 million shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $18.91 million activity. 110,000 shares were sold by Squarer Ron, worth $2.38M. Haddock Jason also sold $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares. Robbins Andrew R sold $4.80 million worth of stock or 239,626 shares. 35,000 shares valued at $721,074 were sold by LEFKOFF KYLE on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 187,264 shares valued at $4.04M was sold by Saccomano Nicholas A. $115,998 worth of stock was bought by COX CARRIE SMITH on Tuesday, February 19.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.