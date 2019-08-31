Great Point Partners Boosted Its Position in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) by $21.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Market Value Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 719,638 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 168,795 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 147,380 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics readies $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Fell as Much as 11.7% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,000 are owned by Moore Mgmt Lp. 1,460 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership. Alps Advsr has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 70 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 566,000 shares. Northern owns 669,778 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Company owns 27,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nomura has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Sector Gamma As invested in 1.18% or 194,743 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 188,523 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 913,936 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.5% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 10,612 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 31,522 shares stake.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Prices Senior Notes Worth $1.1B – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.