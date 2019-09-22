Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.50 N/A 4.98 5.95

Table 1 highlights Great Panther Mining Limited and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Great Panther Mining Limited has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Natural Resource Partners L.P. has beta of -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Panther Mining Limited and Natural Resource Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 37.6%. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.