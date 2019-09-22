Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|1
|2.65
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|36
|1.50
|N/A
|4.98
|5.95
Table 1 highlights Great Panther Mining Limited and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Great Panther Mining Limited has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Natural Resource Partners L.P. has beta of -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Great Panther Mining Limited and Natural Resource Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 37.6%. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|-11.69%
|0.74%
|-2.85%
|12.76%
|-27.35%
|15.63%
|Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|-11.35%
|-18.45%
|-27.35%
|-20.75%
|-3.94%
|-20.87%
For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited has 15.63% stronger performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P. has -20.87% weaker performance.
Summary
Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats Great Panther Mining Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.