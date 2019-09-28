Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|1
|0.00
|285.75M
|-0.11
|0.00
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|2
|0.00
|90.30M
|-0.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|36,904,300,658.66%
|0%
|0%
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|4,887,950,633.32%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|-11.69%
|0.74%
|-2.85%
|12.76%
|-27.35%
|15.63%
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend while Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Great Panther Mining Limited beats Energy Fuels Inc.
