Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 0.00 285.75M -0.11 0.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 2 0.00 90.30M -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 36,904,300,658.66% 0% 0% Energy Fuels Inc. 4,887,950,633.32% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend while Energy Fuels Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Great Panther Mining Limited beats Energy Fuels Inc.