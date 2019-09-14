Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Both Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.64 N/A -0.11 0.00 BHP Group 53 2.93 N/A 3.32 16.56

In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and BHP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining Limited has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BHP Group has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 3.7% respectively. About 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are BHP Group’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited was less bullish than BHP Group.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BHP Group beats Great Panther Mining Limited.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.