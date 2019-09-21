Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparison side by side

Both Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|1
|2.65
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-13274.44
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Great Panther Mining Limited and Piedmont Lithium Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 0.01%. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Panther Mining Limited
|-11.69%
|0.74%
|-2.85%
|12.76%
|-27.35%
|15.63%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Piedmont Lithium Limited.
