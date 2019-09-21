Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparison side by side

Both Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -13274.44 N/A -1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Panther Mining Limited and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Panther Mining Limited and Piedmont Lithium Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 0.01%. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Piedmont Lithium Limited.