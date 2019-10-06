Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Price Rose While Minerva Advisors Decreased Position; Weik Investment Services Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Decreased by $1.25 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 304,655 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 2.91M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 468,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen And Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.86% or 1.27 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 429,041 shares. 163,060 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Lc. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.33% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 0% or 15,875 shares. 504,766 were accumulated by Citadel Limited Liability Corp. Tcw Grp invested 0.05% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 51,146 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com holds 316,851 shares. 55,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,009 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.50M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 16.6% or 303,493 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 146,562 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker accumulated 1.41% or 104,714 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd reported 31,563 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability holds 146,814 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bankshares Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 59,933 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership holds 402,579 shares. E&G Lp has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Company stated it has 100,475 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Addison Cap has 13,258 shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 2.19% or 241,305 shares. Orca Mgmt Lc holds 6.68% or 44,723 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Incorporated Ct stated it has 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.