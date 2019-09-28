Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Price Rose While Minerva Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 524,117 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 4,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 23,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 1.37M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/20: (MDR) (CRC) (SCHL) Higher (HTGM) (SMTX) (ROKU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,277 shares to 217,186 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 119,645 shares. 27,760 were reported by Fil Limited. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.16% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). National Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp reported 596,815 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 299,313 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.37% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Korea holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 32,450 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 498,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,500 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1,935 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 356,439 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Theleme Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.07 million shares or 6.86% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackenzie invested in 0% or 73,330 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 705,855 shares. 203,610 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Minerva Ltd invested in 6.45% or 1.08M shares. London Of Virginia owns 406,105 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Morgan Stanley reported 960,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 24,086 were reported by Petrus Trust Communication Lta. Raymond James Assocs holds 19,467 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 219,455 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. 287,600 are owned by Harvey Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50,690 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0% stake. 5,123 are held by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs.

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Continue to Surge Higher? – Yahoo Finance” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $48 Million Tampa Deepening Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Small Cap Stocks Priced Below $20 for Strong Returns – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.