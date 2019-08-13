Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.76 Million; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $7.16 Million as Shares Declined

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 220,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 289,629 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 17/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement form Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate’s Upcoming Great Lakes Protections Vote; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $165.04. About 336,286 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 18/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Mar. 26; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this Fall; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING EXPENSES WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2018

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 45,605 shares to 392,525 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 63,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

