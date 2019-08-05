Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Rose While Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.48 Million; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 123,304 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 139,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269.29. About 184,165 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 85,051 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0% or 728,440 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 997,629 shares in its portfolio. Wynnefield Capital has invested 5.63% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 2,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dorsey Wright & Associates invested in 0% or 1,030 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc reported 36,398 shares stake. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 366,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Bailard owns 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 22,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 120,690 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.11 million shares or 5.56% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 5,992 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 781,486 shares.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa Sponsored (NYSE:ABEV) by 421,600 shares to 9.00M shares, valued at $38.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Inc Ok accumulated 20,921 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,861 shares. National Pension Serv owns 263,488 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fil holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 131,233 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,194 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 1.13 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc owns 100,000 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 10,046 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.22% or 15,981 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 629 shares stake. Manchester Capital Lc owns 4,517 shares. Mawer Invest Limited has invested 0.75% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% or 33,767 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

