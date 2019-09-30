Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stake Has Boosted by Eam Investors Llc; Hanson Mcclain Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Upped by $571,332

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 141,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 318,716 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 177,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 554,256 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Macomb Daily: Latest scoop: Haagen-Dazs grand opening at Great Lakes Crossing is April 7; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 10/04/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Merge to Become Leader in Home-Based Care; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Yacktman Asset Lp stated it has 2.02 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Llp has 2.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Farmers Bancshares stated it has 36,111 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 31,700 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 37,161 shares. Texas Cap Savings Bank Tx holds 0.57% or 7,205 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,416 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has 135,046 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Curbstone Financial Management holds 0.41% or 32,906 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Communication reported 1.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First National Bank Sioux Falls holds 16,779 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,506 shares to 50 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 74,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8,563 shares to 75,226 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 15,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,920 shares, and cut its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Common Stock (GLDD) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Netflix, Schlumberger, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Pzena Investment Management â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Small Cap Stocks Priced Below $20 for Strong Returns – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Alberta Invest reported 0.01% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 46,586 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 4,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Automobile Association invested in 398,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 51,146 shares. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 203,610 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset. Millennium Management Lc invested in 500,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.33% or 219,455 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 429,041 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Llc has 46,009 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).