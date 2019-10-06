Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Valuation Rose While Minerva Advisors Decreased Its Holding; First American Bank Increased Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $369,936

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 304,655 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus; 09/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: 7th Fleet Commander Tours TSC Great Lakes and Learning Sites; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For

First American Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01M, up from 20,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 931,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 4.33 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 64,400 were reported by Strs Ohio. Parametric Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 667,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.02% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 84,028 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1.20 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 141,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 219,455 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 73,330 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 163,060 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.50 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

