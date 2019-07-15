Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Reaches $11.42 52-Week High; Century Aluminum Co (CENX)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.76 target or 3.00% above today’s $11.42 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $746.50M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $11.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.39M more. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 105,732 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event

Century Aluminum Co (CENX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 64 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 49 trimmed and sold stakes in Century Aluminum Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 46.59 million shares, down from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Century Aluminum Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 51 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 11,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Llc holds 0.08% or 20,434 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 33,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De owns 181,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,644 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 225,344 shares. Intll Grp Inc holds 0% or 36,398 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,000 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 125,535 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 21,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc owns 0.08% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 883,466 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 22,262 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 38,025 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $746.50 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 36.84 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.84 million for 23.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company for 189,428 shares. Corecommodity Management Llc owns 130,922 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Corp has 0.17% invested in the company for 2.32 million shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in the stock. Moore Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 129,858 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $622.16 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.