Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Reaches $11.36 After 9.00% Up Move; PCT LTD (PCTL) Shorts Increased By 2000%

PCT LTD (OTCMKTS:PCTL) had an increase of 2000% in short interest. PCTL’s SI was 4,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2000% from 200 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 0 days are for PCT LTD (OTCMKTS:PCTL)’s short sellers to cover PCTL’s short positions. The stock increased 11.11% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.003. About 11.59 million shares traded or 439.03% up from the average. PCT Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCTL) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 547,749 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 04/05/2018 – BMO Economics Report: Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region Expansion to Accelerate; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; VacanciesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $733.62 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $12.38 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GLDD worth $66.03 million more.

PCT LTD, through its subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation, develops and licenses environmentally safe solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $151,554. It offers Hydrolyte, a sanitizer/disinfectant microbiocide that delivers decontamination and sterilization for use in institutional facilities, agriculture industry, gas and oil industry, and water in public and private water systems, as well as in industrial waste-water systems; and Catholyte, a non-toxic mild detergent, degreaser, and surfactant used for janitorial cleaning purposes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Bingham Canyon Corporation and changed its name to PCT LTD in February 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Hodges Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 51,320 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 365,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill, Illinois-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt owns 46,950 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company accumulated 676,784 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 2.82M shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Mackenzie Financial holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 24,570 shares. Hillsdale Investment, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 340,200 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 60,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 48,200 shares. Kbc Nv owns 37,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eam Ltd Liability stated it has 0.39% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 318,466 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.75M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.