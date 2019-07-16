Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) EPS Estimated At $0.12; Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut By $3.26 Million Its Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) stake by 5.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE)’s stock rose 11.13%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 1.43 million shares with $58.13M value, down from 1.51M last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 266,122 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report $0.12 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter's $-0.02 EPS. GLDD's profit would be $7.60M giving it 22.35 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation's analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 826,493 shares traded or 36.17% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $679.94 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 34.61 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. HE’s profit will be $46.84M for 25.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.