Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Shorts at SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (SGTZY) Lowered By 5.4%

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) had a decrease of 5.4% in short interest. SGTZY’s SI was 247,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.4% from 261,200 shares previously. With 38,700 avg volume, 6 days are for SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC. AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)’s short sellers to cover SGTZY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 1,251 shares traded. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report $0.13 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 27.78% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. GLDD’s profit would be $8.29M giving it 19.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s analysts see -27.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 148,337 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Great Lakes Gas Transmission At ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Statement from Mayor Emanuel on U.S. Senate Vote to Protect Great Lakes; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations lndefinitely

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $655.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Dredging and Environmental & Infrastructure. It has a 22.76 P/E ratio. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 15,875 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc holds 16,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 99,833 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 69,322 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P reported 5.13M shares. Wynnefield Cap holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 1.07M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 73,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 10,625 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management L P has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Pnc Fincl Services Inc owns 26,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 141,267 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 500,000 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 15,932 shares. American Century Cos owns 297,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

'Surgutneftegas' Open Joint Stock Company prospects, explores for, and produces hydrocarbons. The company has market cap of $23.81 billion. It explores for gas and oil in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timano-Pechora provinces in Russia. It has a 1.23 P/E ratio. The firm also processes associated petroleum gas; and refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, and bitumen.

