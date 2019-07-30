Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Both Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) are Heavy Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 9 0.96 N/A 0.64 16.82 Limbach Holdings Inc. 8 0.12 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Limbach Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Limbach Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 2.6% Limbach Holdings Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Limbach Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Limbach Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Limbach Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Limbach Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has an average price target of $12.1, and a 15.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares and 33.9% of Limbach Holdings Inc. shares. 2.7% are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.5% are Limbach Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation -1.19% 12.64% 52.26% 48.69% 120% 62.84% Limbach Holdings Inc. -5.4% 10.47% 52.41% -1.32% -34.32% 123.64%

For the past year Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has weaker performance than Limbach Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation beats Limbach Holdings Inc.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companyÂ’s customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.