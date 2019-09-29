Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Price Rose While Globeflex Capital LP Upped Stake by $589,171; Davis Capital Partners Cut Its Capital One Financial (COF) Position by $32.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 550,826 shares traded or 4.67% up from the average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Upton: Holland Sentinel: Upton talks school safety, Great Lakes protection at Holland event; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss $9.3M; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; Vacancies; 10/04/2018 – GREAT LAKES CARING, NATIONAL HOME HEALTH CARE MERGE; 30/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Great Lakes states to address West Nile virus

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 45,305 shares to 40,079 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,779 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

