Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Stock Rose While Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Broad Run Investment Management Has Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $44.17 Million; Market Value Rose

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 264,817 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event; 10/05/2018 – LPGA, Dow Partner to Bring New Team Competition to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region Starting in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Statement by Rep. Kildee on Congress Rejecting President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 19/04/2018 – Sen Chuck Shumer: SCHUMER SUCCESSFULLY LEAD EFFORT TO BLOCK SENATE BILL THAT COULD HAVE POLLUTED NEW YORK’S GREAT LAKES; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 224,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.50M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $224.2. About 1.75M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90M and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 14,095 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 33,353 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Victory Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 141,723 shares. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 120,690 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 2,400 shares. Wynnefield Capital reported 5.63% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). 340,200 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt. Kbc Nv owns 37,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 102,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Eam Investors Limited Liability Company holds 177,713 shares.

