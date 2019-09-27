Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Boosted Stake; As Us Bancorp New (USB) Share Value Rose, Holder Forbes J M & Co Llp Trimmed Its Stake

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 205,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 15,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $812,000, down from 221,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.49 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $635.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 414,647 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown, Portman Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ‘B-‘ Rtg Otlk To Neg; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 30,917 shares to 37,272 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 79,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,780 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 73,330 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 52,543 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 12,772 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Invesco Ltd accumulated 536,314 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt accumulated 15,932 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.33% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 3.94M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has 46,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 2,150 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 16,969 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc accumulated 338,300 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,691 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $518.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,973 shares to 53,507 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 12,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). City Holdings reported 51,502 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.33% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 17,948 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 459,390 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.21% or 6.62 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 291,276 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp reported 512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Company reported 21,100 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & Company has invested 0.11% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 763 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Middleton Incorporated Ma has 0.32% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Van Strum & Towne owns 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,084 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 20.19 million shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,463 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.40 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.