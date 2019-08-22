Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Share Value Rose While Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Holding; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shares Rose, Group One Trading LP Has Cut Its Stake by $984,776

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.45M market cap company. It closed at $10.99 lastly. It is down 104.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Corn, Wheat and Soybean Farmers Denounce Proposed Gutting of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Kelly: Rep. Kelly Matches Words with Actions on Great Lakes Day

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 28,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 24,859 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, down from 53,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 465,696 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp (Call) by 44,300 shares to 49,800 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 51,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put).

