Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Holder Wynnefield Capital Cut Its Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Shares Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Raised Position by $333,710

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $196.45. About 318,080 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 52.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 194,187 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 120.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home; 20/03/2018 – Federal Register: Great Lakes Pilotage Advisory Committee; 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Secures Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 20/03/2018 – Explore Bay Harbor Announces 2018 Magazine and Great Lakes Center for the Arts Summer Lineup; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Restoring Cuts to Great Lakes Funding; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: Coinbase Seeks Protection; Binance Launches Margin Trading – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $7.60 million for 22.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.